Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alexco Resource to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexco Resource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 967,393 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

