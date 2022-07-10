Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Downgraded to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXU. Roth Capital cut Alexco Resource to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AXU opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.46. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

