Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$1.63 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alexco Resource to a hold rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

TSE:AXU opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.1243636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

