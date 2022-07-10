ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Increased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.43% of ALLETE worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

