Alliance Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $193,018.40 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $193,018.40 and approximately $15,305.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars.

