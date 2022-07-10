AllSafe Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $53,612.88 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.