Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Altria Group worth $112,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.