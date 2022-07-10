Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

