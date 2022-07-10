American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

