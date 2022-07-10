American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Critical Comparison

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.92 $473.99 million $7.39 4.95 Midwest $30.06 million 1.54 -$16.64 million ($3.98) -3.11

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Equity Investment Life and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Equity Investment Life 26.35% 7.26% 0.57% Midwest -44.36% -5.47% -0.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Equity Investment Life and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Equity Investment Life 0 2 7 0 2.78 Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Midwest has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Midwest.

Risk & Volatility

American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Midwest on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.