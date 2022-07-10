American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.01. 935,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

