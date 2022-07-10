Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $228.83 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.