Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Reaches $50.22 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00015786 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

