Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) PT at $71.00

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

