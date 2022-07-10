Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 2,940

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($35.60).

Several brokerages have commented on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($31.48) to GBX 2,450 ($29.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,360 ($40.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.84) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,100 ($25.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,366 ($28.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($42.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,416.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,662.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4,010.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

