Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) PT at C$12.67

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.
Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
EQX stock opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.47. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.46.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
