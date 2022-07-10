Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $22.17

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.98 on Friday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,292 shares of company stock valued at $977,914. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 324,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zuora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zuora by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Zuora by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

