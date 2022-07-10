Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($55.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,812.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

