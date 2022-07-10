Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($55.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,812.50.

NGLOY stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.