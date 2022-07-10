Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.57) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,812.50.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

