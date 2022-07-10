AnRKey X Market Capitalization Reaches $993,167.40 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $993,167.40 and $56,990.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000327 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

