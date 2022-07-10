Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lamond purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $109,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,077,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,711.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 32,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,307,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,880 shares of company stock worth $336,484 and have sold 6,506 shares worth $19,323. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

