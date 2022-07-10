ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 22,878 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 157,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 491,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

