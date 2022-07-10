ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $13.70 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

