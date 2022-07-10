ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
