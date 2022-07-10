ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $46.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $46,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $231.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.