ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 196,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 193,558 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

