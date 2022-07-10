ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

