ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 22,210 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

