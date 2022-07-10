ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after buying an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,617,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,176,000 after buying an additional 109,253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

