ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

