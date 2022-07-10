Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $5,342.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,342.20.

ASHTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.01) to GBX 4,825 ($58.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.76) to GBX 4,136 ($50.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.71) to GBX 6,100 ($73.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $183.63 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

