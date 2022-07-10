Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 13th

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

