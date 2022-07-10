Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 21.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 16.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 44.6% in the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

