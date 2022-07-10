Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.