Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 853,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 466,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 305,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. TheStreet lowered shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.93 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

