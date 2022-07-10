Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

