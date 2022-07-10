Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.92 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

