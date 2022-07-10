Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $1.8212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

