Automata Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.66 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and $6.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

