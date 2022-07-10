AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,182.37. 149,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,015. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,037.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,015.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

