Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.