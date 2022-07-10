Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,913 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,712,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,867,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.