AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.91) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,200 ($38.75).

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 2,358 ($28.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,800 ($21.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($51.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,272.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,552.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

