Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BTN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.21. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

