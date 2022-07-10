Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Lowered to €6.00

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.40 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.25) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.20 ($6.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.17.

BBVA opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,615 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

