Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

