Barclays Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 487

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 482 ($5.84) to GBX 487 ($5.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.22) to GBX 434 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.87) to GBX 755 ($9.14) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.11) to GBX 678 ($8.21) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 680 ($8.23) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.27.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.