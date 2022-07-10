Barclays Trims Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Target Price to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of PK opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

