BARK (BARK) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BARK to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BARK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million -$68.30 million -2.87 BARK Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million 4.25

BARK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BARK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 BARK Competitors 90 629 1154 43 2.60

BARK presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 721.26%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.05%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% BARK Competitors 0.83% 7.82% 2.33%

Volatility & Risk

BARK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BARK rivals beat BARK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

