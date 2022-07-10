Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 6.00.

BODY stock opened at 1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $428.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.28. Beachbody has a 52-week low of 0.91 and a 52-week high of 11.42.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.02. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of 198.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beachbody will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

